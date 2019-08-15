Former Rockets Center Zhou Qi Signs Contract In China

by August 15, 2019
50
Zhou Qi of the Houston Rockets

MOST RECENT

Former Houston Rockets prospect Zhou Qi has signed a contract to return to China, a report from the Xinhua News Agency states. The 23-year-old was drafted with the No. 43 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and spent the next three seasons trying to carve out a role on the team’s big league club.

Zhou’s new deal with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers will put him back on the squad that he played with prior to his selection in 2016 and that first season after. It wasn’t until 2017-18 that he arrived in the United States eager to hone his game with Houston’s G League affiliate.

Zhou’s reported $2.8 million contract is the second-highest among domestic players in the Chinese Basketball Association, next only to Yi Jianlian.

Zhou played sparingly in 19 total games for the Rockets across two seasons but played a larger role on the team’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers G League affiliate. He averaged 11.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for that squad in 2018-19.

Zhou was a tantalizing prospect due to the perimeter skill set he combined with an unorthodox, 7’1″, 210-pound frame but was ultimately waived by the Rockets last December.

   
You Might Also Like
Bol Bol of the Denver Nuggets

Bol Bol Expected To Sign Two-Way Deal With Nuggets

2 days ago
4,183
Hassani Gravett of the South Carolina Gamecocks

Hassani Gravett Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Orlando Magic

2 days ago
650
Tyler Cook of the Iowa Hawkeyes

Nuggets Sign Forward Tyler Cook To Two-Way Deal

2 days ago
334
Alan Williams of the Phoenix Suns

Alan Williams Inks Deal With Russian Club

2 days ago
322
Justin Patton of the Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Patton Signs With Oklahoma City Thunder

2 days ago
1,893
P.J. Dozier of the Maine Red Claws

P.J. Dozier, Denver Nuggets Agree to Deal

3 days ago
1,113

TRENDING


Most Recent
Zhou Qi of the Houston Rockets

Former Rockets Center Zhou Qi Signs Contract In China

28 mins ago
50

Draymond Green: Talk of Warriors Missing Playoffs ‘Crazy to Me’

2 hours ago
121

The Terry Rozier Ripple Effect Of The 2019 Offseason

11 hours ago
785

Jaylen Brown: ‘Do You Think We’re as Good as the 1986 Celtics Team?’

15 hours ago
4,491

#NYvsNY Semifinals Recap

15 hours ago
199

Kemba Walker ‘Could Care Less’ About Trash Talk from Serbian National Team Coach

16 hours ago
1,190