Former UCLA Star and NBA Player Tyler Honeycutt Dies After Standoff with Police

by July 07, 2018
6,070

Former UCLA star and NBA player Tyler Honeycutt died following a standoff with police on Saturday morning, per multiple reports. He was 27 years old.

According to KABC Los Angeles, Honeycutt’s mother contacted authorities on Friday night, stating that her son was “acting erratically.” When police arrived at his Sherman Oaks residence, Tyler, who had barricaded himself inside the property, reportedly began shooting at them, prompting officers to return fire. A SWAT team later entered the home and found Honeycutt dead at the scene.

After two years at UCLA (2009-11), Honeycutt was selected 35th overall in the 2011 Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He played in 24 NBA games over two seasons.

  
