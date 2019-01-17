‘Very Frustrating’: James Harden Erupts for 58 Points in Loss to Nets

by January 17, 2019
116

Despite a 58-point explosion from James Harden, his second 50-point game in a row, the Houston Rockets fell 145-142 Wedneday night to the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 of his 33 points for the Nets in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Harden called the experience “very frustrating.”

Per the AP:

“The man had 60 and we won,” Dinwiddie said, shaking his head and only slightly exaggerating Harden’s performance. “That’s big-time for a young group.”

Harden has scored at least 30 points in 18 straight games and has reached 40 in nine of the last 12. He was 16 of 34 overall from the field, made 21 of 23 free throws and had 10 rebounds and six assists. He was disappointed that his team squandered an eight-point lead with about a minute left in the fourth and a seven-point advantage in overtime.

“Frustrating,” Harden said. “Very frustrating.”

Related
‘He Was Dog Tired’: James Harden Drops 57 Points on Memphis

   
You Might Also Like
The Post Up

Post Up: Clutch Kyrie Lifts Celtics Over Raptors in Closing Moments

5 hours ago
1,220
NBA

‘He Was Dog Tired’: James Harden Drops 57 Points on Memphis

2 days ago
3,457
The Post Up

Post Up: James Harden Surpasses Kobe Bryant in Record Books After 57-Point Night 📈

2 days ago
2,754
NBA

Report: Clint Capela to Miss 4-6 Weeks with a Right Thumb Injury

3 days ago
408
The Post Up

Post Up: Luka Doncic Steps Up in the Clutch, Leads Mavericks to Win ❄️

5 days ago
1,661
The Post Up

Post Up: Giannis Earns the Win in a BATTLE of MVP Candidates 💪

1 week ago
1,379

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘It’s Insane What He Does’: Stephen Curry Drops 41 Points on the Pelicans

2 mins ago
4

Kyrie Irving Apologized to LeBron James for His Attitude in Cleveland

16 mins ago
30

‘Very Frustrating’: James Harden Erupts for 58 Points in Loss to Nets

35 mins ago
116

Post Up: Clutch Kyrie Lifts Celtics Over Raptors in Closing Moments

5 hours ago
1,220

How Two Murderers Were Spotted on an Old Mark Jackson Trading Card

19 hours ago
80,010