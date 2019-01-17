‘Very Frustrating’: James Harden Erupts for 58 Points in Loss to Nets

Despite a 58-point explosion from James Harden, his second 50-point game in a row, the Houston Rockets fell 145-142 Wedneday night to the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 of his 33 points for the Nets in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Harden called the experience “very frustrating.”

James Harden scores 58 points in Rockets' OT loss to Nets. @kristieap https://t.co/LqRTZyL8SY — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 17, 2019

Per the AP:

“The man had 60 and we won,” Dinwiddie said, shaking his head and only slightly exaggerating Harden’s performance. “That’s big-time for a young group.” Harden has scored at least 30 points in 18 straight games and has reached 40 in nine of the last 12. He was 16 of 34 overall from the field, made 21 of 23 free throws and had 10 rebounds and six assists. He was disappointed that his team squandered an eight-point lead with about a minute left in the fourth and a seven-point advantage in overtime. “Frustrating,” Harden said. “Very frustrating.”

Related

‘He Was Dog Tired’: James Harden Drops 57 Points on Memphis