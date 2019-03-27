Giannis Antetokounmpo​: ‘There’s More to This Than Just the MVP’

Giannis Antetokounmpo, grudgingly, admits that winning MVP is one of his career goals.

But there is “more” to it for it for The Greek Freak: he’s focused on getting his Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA Finals.

"I’m the MVP or I’m not the MVP or whatever, I don’t care, there’s going to be playoffs. I want to get out of the first round. I want to go to the Eastern Conference Finals. I want to go to the Finals. There’s more to this than just the MVP." – Giannis https://t.co/1CW0zShsLc

Antetokounmpo​ outdueled James Harden in Tuesday night’s MVP showdown, as the Bucks held off the visiting Houston Rockets 108-94.

Per The Athletic:

“I’m not going to say it doesn’t mean anything to me,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s one of my goals as a player to one day be the MVP of this league, but I’m not going to go into the discussions. ‘Giannis said this. James said that. Paul George said whatever. (Nikola) Jokic said this.’ I’m not going to go in a back-and-forth discussion. I don’t want to say anything.”

As Antetokounmpo has argued the entire season, if he does his job — playing his best basketball and leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the league’s best record, something he’s currently doing — it’s going to take care of itself.

“Obviously, we have [seven] games left. We have [56] wins. We might be able to finish the season with 63 wins, if we play the right way,” Antetokounmpo said. “Because OK, the regular season’s over. Even though I’m the MVP or I’m not the MVP or whatever, I don’t care, there’s going to be playoffs.”

“I want to get out of the first round. I want to go to the Eastern Conference Finals. I want to go to the Finals. There’s more to this than just the MVP.”