Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘Against Boston, You Can Go Down 1-0 and Still Be Fine’

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks quickly shrugged off a series-opening loss to the Boston Celtics, reeling off four consecutive wins to vault themselves into the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Greek Freak knows Milwaukee is in for a much tougher battle against Toronto, and wants his team to get off to a quicker start against the Raptors.

Giannis: “Against Boston, you can go down 1-0 and still be fine; but against Toronto, it's hard to be in that spot when you lose the first game in your home.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 14, 2019

Antetokounmpo, like everyone else, was amazed by the game-winning shot Kawhi Leonard hit in Game 7 to eliminate the Philadelphia Sixers.

Per ESPN:

“Against Boston, you can go down 1-0 and still be fine,” Antetokounmpo said at practice Tuesday. “But against Toronto, it’s hard to be in that spot when you lose the first game in your home.” Antetokounmpo said he regards Kawhi Leonard as one of the best players in the league. Leonard hit a game-winning, deep-corner jumper in Game 7 against the 76ers to send the Raptors to the Eastern Conference finals. “I’m not gonna lie,” Antetokounmpo said. “I thought it was gonna go to overtime. “I was talking to my family. I was watching the game, and I told them that Toronto has some soft rims, so when you shoot the ball, it tends to bounce around the rim, and it goes in sometimes, so you always have a chance if you shoot the ball with an arc. And I was saying that, and in the fourth quarter, he hit the shot.”

Related ‘Our Mindset Changed’: Bucks Eliminate Celtics in Game 5