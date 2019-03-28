Giannis Antetokounmpo Avoids ‘a Lot of Relationships’ With NBA Rivals

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t want “a lot of relationships” with his NBA opponents.

Antetokounmpo, citing famously anti-social legends such as Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Michael Jordan, says he doesn’t want anything possibly holding him back on the floor.

Sit-down w/ @Giannis_An34 for NBA Countdown: Why the Greek Freak won't stay out of the gym. Why he isn't friendly w/ competitors. Why MVP should be judged on winning. And why it took a $100M deal to convince Giannis to upgrade from coach flights. Video: https://t.co/111gctqnLC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2019

The Greek Freak is hell-bent on maintaining his competitive edge, friendships be damned.

Per ESPN:

“I don’t know, was Kobe ever close with his [opponents],” Antetokounmpo said. “Was Kevin Garnett ever close with the guys he played against? Was Jordan? “I think it’s just being competitive. If I know I’m going to play against them and I’m going to see them in the playoffs or see them for many more years to come, I try to stay away and not build a lot of relationships, because I know that when I get on the court I’m going to go 100 percent. Maybe if I have a good relationship with somebody he might expect me to go 50 percent or take it easy on him. I don’t want anything holding me back out there and play.”

Related Kobe Bryant: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Just Scratching the Surface’