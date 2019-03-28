Giannis Antetokounmpo Avoids ‘a Lot of Relationships’ With NBA Rivals

by March 28, 2019
59

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t want “a lot of relationships” with his NBA opponents.

Antetokounmpo, citing famously anti-social legends such as Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Michael Jordan, says he doesn’t want anything possibly holding him back on the floor.

The Greek Freak is hell-bent on maintaining his competitive edge, friendships be damned.

Per ESPN:

“I don’t know, was Kobe ever close with his [opponents],” Antetokounmpo said.

“Was Kevin Garnett ever close with the guys he played against? Was Jordan?

“I think it’s just being competitive. If I know I’m going to play against them and I’m going to see them in the playoffs or see them for many more years to come, I try to stay away and not build a lot of relationships, because I know that when I get on the court I’m going to go 100 percent. Maybe if I have a good relationship with somebody he might expect me to go 50 percent or take it easy on him. I don’t want anything holding me back out there and play.”

