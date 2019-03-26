Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn’t Want to Think About MVP Race

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t want to spend any time thinking about his two-man MVP race with James Harden.

“I just want to do my job,” says The Greek Freak.

Latest for the JS Giannis Antetokounmpo? James Harden? Who's the MVP? A straw poll of past NBA award voters supports the notion that this race is far from decided as the Bucks & Rockets set to square off Tuesday. https://t.co/vFReKD6OSM via @journalsentinel — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) March 25, 2019

Antetokounmpo and Harden will have an opportunity to bolster their respective cases in a Tuesday night showdown.

Per The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

His only colorful comments regarding the award came in the heat of the moment on Feb. 6. That’s when, following a dunk in transition against the Washington Wizards, he yelled out, “I’m the (expletive) MVP” while pounding his chest with both hands. Outside of that, though, he hasn’t campaigned and isn’t going to, even if others think he should. “I’m definitely trying to avoid it, I don’t want to think about it,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just want to do my job. We’ve got eight games left. Trying to get better, trying to improve and trying to play basketball at a high level and everything’s going to take care of itself.” “My thought process on all of that is just to get better,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s never going to change; I don’t care if we’re playing in the Finals or me being the MVP or whatever. It’s never going to change. It’s always about getting better. It’s worked so far, so I know it’s going to work.”

