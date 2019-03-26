Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn’t Want to Think About MVP Race

by March 26, 2019
144

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t want to spend any time thinking about his two-man MVP race with James Harden.

“I just want to do my job,” says The Greek Freak.

Antetokounmpo and Harden will have an opportunity to bolster their respective cases in a Tuesday night showdown.

Per The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

His only colorful comments regarding the award came in the heat of the moment on Feb. 6. That’s when, following a dunk in transition against the Washington Wizards, he yelled out, “I’m the (expletive) MVP” while pounding his chest with both hands.

Outside of that, though, he hasn’t campaigned and isn’t going to, even if others think he should.

“I’m definitely trying to avoid it, I don’t want to think about it,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just want to do my job. We’ve got eight games left. Trying to get better, trying to improve and trying to play basketball at a high level and everything’s going to take care of itself.”

“My thought process on all of that is just to get better,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s never going to change; I don’t care if we’re playing in the Finals or me being the MVP or whatever. It’s never going to change. It’s always about getting better. It’s worked so far, so I know it’s going to work.”

Related Kobe Bryant: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Just Scratching the Surface’

   
You Might Also Like

Post Up: James Harden Ties Career-High, Drops 61 Against Spurs

4 days ago
1,165

Kobe Bryant: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Just Scratching the Surface’

5 days ago
13,306

Mike D’Antoni: James Harden ‘Still the Same, Maybe Better’

5 days ago
764

Donovan Mitchell: ‘This year, It’s Different’

5 days ago
1,770

‘I Had to Do Something’: James Harden Drops 57 Points in Loss to Grizzlies

5 days ago
1,857

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘A Lot of People Say That I Can Be the Face of the League’

6 days ago
7,038

TRENDING


Most Recent

Nico Mannion RUNNING THE SHOW at McDonald’s All-American Practice Day 2! 🍔

1 hour ago
46

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn’t Want to Think About MVP Race

2 hours ago
144

Steve Nash: Luka Doncic an ‘Incredibly Unique Player, Historically’

3 hours ago
567

Sharife Cooper Goes the DISTANCE vs. His Pops | SLAM Practice

4 hours ago
22

BIG ENERGY: Boban Marjanovic Has Been Acting Up 😤

5 hours ago
2,062