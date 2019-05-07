Giannis Antetokounmpo Dominates Boston in Game 4

The Bucks took a commanding 3-1 series lead over Boston behind 39 points and 16 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpoin a 113-101 Game 4 win Monday night.

Milwaukee’s bench also more picked up the slack, building a double-digit lead when Antetokounmpo sat with four fouls early in the third quarter of a tie game.

Kyrie Irving‘s shooting woes continued, as he finished with 23 points (on an ugly 7-of-22 from the field) and ten assists in the loss.

Per The AP:

“If we’re honest with you, when Giannis and Khris (Middleton) go to the bench, you’re concerned,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after his reserves outscored Boston’s 32-7 in the game and turned a 59-all tie into a 78-68 lead. “But you have confidence that that group can play.” George Hill scored 15 points — nine in the third quarter — and Pat Connaughton had nine points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Milwaukee, which outscored Boston’s bench 42-16 in Game 3. After sitting out the last 8:18 of the third quarter, Antetokounmpo scored 17 points with seven rebounds in the fourth to help the Bucks pull away. “Good players, when they have an opportunity like this, they don’t waste it,” Antetokounmpo said. “At the end of the day, I’ve got to do whatever it takes to help my team win.” In what might be his last home game for the Celtics, Kyrie Irving scored 23 points with 10 assists. But he was 7 for 22 from the floor, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range. “Who cares? I’m a basketball player,” said the six-time All-Star, who can become a free agent this summer. “I’m trying to do it all. For me, the 22 shots — I should have shot 30.”

