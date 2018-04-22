Giannis Antetokounmpo With Poster And Game-Winner As Bucks Beat Celtics

We’re used to Giannis Antetokounmpo giving us some highlights, and he had to do that and more on Sunday to lead the Bucks to a 104-102 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of their First Round series.

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Included in those 27 points: a jaw-dropping dunk over Al Horford and what ended up being the game-winning tip-in in the final seconds.

First, the dunk that put Milwaukee up by seven, answering what had been a run from the Celtics to get back into the game:

And the tip-in:

After falling behind 0-2 in this series, the Bucks have now tied it up and have assured themselves of at least a Game 6, which would be played in Milwaukee. Game 5 in Boston is set for Tuesday night.