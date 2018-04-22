Giannis Antetokounmpo With Poster And Game-Winner As Bucks Beat Celtics

by April 22, 2018
2,297

We’re used to Giannis Antetokounmpo giving us some highlights, and he had to do that and more on Sunday to lead the Bucks to a 104-102 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of their First Round series.

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Included in those 27 points: a jaw-dropping dunk over Al Horford and what ended up being the game-winning tip-in in the final seconds.

First, the dunk that put Milwaukee up by seven, answering what had been a run from the Celtics to get back into the game:

And the tip-in:

After falling behind 0-2 in this series, the Bucks have now tied it up and have assured themselves of at least a Game 6, which would be played in Milwaukee. Game 5 in Boston is set for Tuesday night.

 
