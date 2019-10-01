Giannis Antetokounmpo: Free Agency Talk ‘Disrespectful Towards My Teammates’

by October 01, 2019
The last thing Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to talk about this season, is his looming free agency.

Antetokounmpo says it would “disrespectful” towards his Bucks teammates.

The Greek Freak, coming off an MVP campaign, can become an unrestricted free agent next summer during which Milwaukee is expected to offer him a five-year, nearly $250M supermax extension.

Per The AP:

“We gotta focus on ourselves, which is getting better each day, competing in practice so you can carry over to the game, and just build that winning culture, the great habits that we built last year,” Antetokounmpo said. “If we do that, we’re going to be one of the teams that will be the last one standing. That’s our goal.”

[GM Jon] Horst recently told a crowd at a Bucks fan event that he intends to offer the extension to the three-time All-Star. The league office handed Milwaukee a five-figure fine, claiming Horst’s comments crossed the line regarding player contract comments.

Antetokounmpo refused to discuss his future on Monday.

“I’m not going to talk about it a lot,” he said. “I think it’s disrespectful towards my teammates talking about my free agency and what I’m going to do. So when the time is right, we’re all going to talk about it. I don’t think the time is right right now. … I’m not going to talk about it a lot this season and I’m not going to try to address it.”

