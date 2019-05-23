Giannis Antetokounmpo: Game 4 Loss ‘Not the End of the World’

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Milwaukee losing Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Toronto “is not the end of the world.”

The Greek Freak is confident the Bucks can “fix” their problems in Game 5 Thursday night.

With the series tied at 2-2, the Bucks are desperate for Eric Bledsoe to break out an ugly shooting slump.

Bucks' Mike Budenholzer on Eric Bledsoe (2-7 shooting in 20 minutes) after Game 4 blowout loss to Raptors: "We're going to need Bled. … We need him to play better." pic.twitter.com/IQQ3weISLG — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 22, 2019

Per ESPN:

The shooting issues that have plagued Bledsoe all postseason continued in Game 4. Through the first two rounds of the playoffs this year, Bledsoe averaged 16 points. Against the Raptors in the conference finals, though, he is averaging 8.3 points. “For Bled, it’s just making sure he understands we wouldn’t be here without him,” Pat Connaughton told ESPN. “Everybody gets frustrated with themselves when they are not playing well because they feel like they are letting the team down. He wants to play well for his teammates.” The Bucks’ locker room after the game was eerily silent. Players didn’t speak to one another — not even in a whisper. The loudest sound was the whirring ceiling fan and Antetokounmpo’s cellphone alarm notifying him it was time to take off his ice bags. “The series is two to two,” [Khris] Middleton said. “It’s not the end of the world. I know Game 5 is going to be a dog fight.”

