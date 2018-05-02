Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes to Work Out With Kobe Bryant

by May 02, 2018
523

Giannis Antetokounmpo has plenty of free time on his hands this summer, and The Greek Freak hopes to enlist Kobe Bryant for some high-level basketball tutelage.

Antetokounmpo wants The Black Mamba to help with his footwork, mentality and game film breakdown.

Giannis says he “felt lost” after the Milwaukee Bucks’ season ended with a Game 7 defeat against to the undermanned Boston Celtics.

Per the Journal Sentinel:

“This summer, I don’t have a lot of responsibility with the national team, so I have a little bit more time to rest and work,” Antetokounmpo said, mentioning that his knee has been great recently. “I’ve got to make sure for next year there’s no issues with my knees, ankles, taking care of my body well. Of course I’m going to spend a lot of time on the court working on what I’ve got to work on.”

When it comes to getting that work in, Antetokounmpo still hopes he’ll be able to spend some time with former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. It’s something Antetokounmpo has been talking about since February.

“Hopefully, get in touch with Kobe and get a few days just to work on my footwork, my mentality,” he said. “What he thinks I could do better. Watch some clips with him, some plays with him. That would be great. If I have the opportunity to do that, that’d be a really great thing I think would help me get to the next level.”

  
