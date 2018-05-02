Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes to Work Out With Kobe Bryant

Giannis Antetokounmpo has plenty of free time on his hands this summer, and The Greek Freak hopes to enlist Kobe Bryant for some high-level basketball tutelage.

Antetokounmpo wants The Black Mamba to help with his footwork, mentality and game film breakdown.

Latest for the JS: Footwork … jump shot … leadership … the Greek Freak has plenty areas to improve https://t.co/rUHCHv8mRS via @journalsentinel — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) May 1, 2018

Giannis says he “felt lost” after the Milwaukee Bucks’ season ended with a Game 7 defeat against to the undermanned Boston Celtics.

Per the Journal Sentinel: