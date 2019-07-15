Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Am at 60 Percent of My Potential’

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s at roughly “60 percent” of his potential as a player, which is terrible news for Bucks opponents going forward.

The NBA’s reigning MVP doesn’t want to be called that—at least, not until he wins it “again next year.”

The 24-year-old Greek Freak adds that “there’s no reason” for him to move on from Milwaukee as long as they remain a winning and dominant team.

Per ESPN:

“There’s a lot of things I can improve on,” Antetokounmpo told ESPN on Saturday after filming for the PUBG MOBILE Team Up Superstar Showdown event. “First of all, [I have to] look at myself before I look at anybody else. Try to self-improve as much as possible. There are a lot of things that I got to work on in my game.

“A lot of people say, ‘You are the MVP, you are one of the best players in the league, you are so dominant,'” he continued. “But I think I can get better. I think I am at 60 percent of my potential, as good as I can be. I just want to be better. If I am in the same situation again [in the conference finals], react better, play the game better, play better, execute better.”

Asked about potentially having one of the longest tenures with the same team someday, he reiterated how important winning and being on the same page with an organization committed to winning a championship is to him.

“My goal is going to stay the same: It’s get better, take it day by day, step by step, and the ultimate goal is to win a championship,” Antetokounmpo said. “As long as that we are all on the same page and we are all focused on that goal, why not play for the Bucks 20 years, why not play 25 years? Why not, after playing, be a member of the coaching staff or a member of the front office? But we got to have the same goal. We got to have the same principles. … We got to focus on winning a championship.

“I want to be a part of a winning team,” Antetokounmpo continued. “As long as we have the same mindset and same approach to the game, there’s no reason for me to move and not be like Steph [Curry], not like be like Dirk [Nowitzki] or Kobe [Bryant] or Tim Duncan.”