Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Never Thought We Were Going to Have the Best Record in the NBA’...

Giannis Antetokounmpo knew the Bucks “had something special,” but even he couldn’t envision Milwaukee (48-16) having the best record in the NBA this season.

Antetokounmpo is their undisputed leader, and a leading candidate for the MVP award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was expected to be good — someday. The future is now, via @ScottCacciola https://t.co/Lhn852BasS — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) March 3, 2019

The future is very much now in Milwaukee.

Per The NY Times:

The Bucks are readying for a playoff run with Antetokounmpo as their focal point. Entering their game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, Antetokounmpo was averaging 26.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 57.9 percent from the field. There is no apt historical comparison for Antetokounmpo because the league has never seen anyone quite like him. He is too long and too strong, too quick and too skilled, a 6-foot-11 power forward who can defend point guards at one end and post up the league’s stoutest centers at the other. As for Antetokounmpo’s unique athleticism, [Pat] Connaughton considers him to be something of a hybrid of Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James of the Lakers. “When the season started, we knew we had something special — we had a great team,” he said. “But to be honest with you, no, I never thought we were going to have the best record in the N.B.A. “But I think we’ve worked hard for it, we go out there and show up for every game, and we try to win every game.”



Related Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Don’t Think There’s One Guy That Can Stop Me’