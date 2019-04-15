Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I’m Not Going to Look to the Referees for Protection’

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he will not “look to the referees for protection” if the Pistons “play dirty” in the first round of the playoffs.

Andre Drummond was ejected in Game 1 Sunday night for shoving Antetokounmpo to the ground.

The Greek Freak led the Milwaukee Bucks with 24 points and 17 rebounds in a convincing 121-86 romp.

Per The Milwaukee Sentinel Journal: