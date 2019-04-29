Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘It Was One of the Toughest Losses We’ve Ever Had’

Boston’s defense shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1 of the Celtics-Bucks second-round playoff series Sunday afternoon.

Antetokounmpo finished with 22 points on 7-of-21 shooting, and could never get going against the C’s swarming defense.

Kyrie Irving led the way with 26 points and 11 assists, with Al Horford anchoring the defense against Milwaukee.

Per The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“Well, they hit us in the mouth,” Bucks guard George Hill said. “That was pretty surprising. But it’s the playoffs and you have to learn how to hit and get back up.”

After the game, Antetokounmpo was one of the last Bucks dressed, lingering alone at his locker with his feet in a bucket in ice as has been the case after many Bucks losses this season.

“What was I thinking? It doesn’t matter what I was thinking,” he said. “Right now, we’ve just got to focus on playing better. Obviously, it was one of the toughest losses we’ve ever had all season long, especially at home. …

Horford was a key component on both ends, stretching the Bucks with his jump shot – he went 3 of 5 from three-point range along with plenty of open pick-and-pop midrange shots to go along with his three blocks and stout defense on Antetokounmpo.

“We’ve played against each other a lot of times,” Antetokounmpo said. “He knows my moves and it’s easier to guard when you can send me one way and you know the help’s coming the other way. I think overall they did a great job guarding me, especially Horford sending me the way the help was.”