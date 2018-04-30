Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘Jabari [Parker] Ain’t Going Anywhere’

As far as Giannis Antetokounmpo is concerned, Jabari Parker will be back in a Bucks uniform next season.

Parker, 23, will be a restricted free agent this summer, and it’s no secret that he was deeply frustrated with his role after returning from a devastating knee injury (the second of his four-year career.)

Latest for the JS: Bucks' off-season will be full of difficult decisions before moving into new arena https://t.co/CHG7v6AeRZ via @journalsentinel — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) April 30, 2018

Antetokounmpo expects Parker to remain by his side when Milwaukee opens a new arena in 2018-19.

Per the Journal Sentinel: