Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘Jabari [Parker] Ain’t Going Anywhere’

by April 30, 2018
As far as Giannis Antetokounmpo is concerned, Jabari Parker will be back in a Bucks uniform next season.

Parker, 23, will be a restricted free agent this summer, and it’s no secret that he was deeply frustrated with his role after returning from a devastating knee injury (the second of his four-year career.)

Antetokounmpo expects Parker to remain by his side when Milwaukee opens a new arena in 2018-19.

Per the Journal Sentinel:

“Jabari ain’t going nowhere,” Bucks all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “He’s going to be here and he’s going to be ready for next season. And we will be all excited and playing in the new arena. And everyone is going to be having fun.”

Antetokounmpo attempted to steer clear when asked about his role in influencing decisions, deferring to the front office. He’d like to stay in the know, but more than anything else he wants the team to make the right moves.

“I just want them to do the right moves for us to be successful, that’s it,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s what I care about. I care about coming back and winning games, that’s it. At the end of the day, you’ve got to draw a line … ‘Can you help me? Can you not?’

“Overall, our goal is to be one the best teams in the East, win a championship.”

  
