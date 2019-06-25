Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘MVP is Not About Stats and Numbers’

by June 25, 2019
A very emotional Giannis Antetokounmpo took home MVP honors Monday night at the NBA Awards.

Antetokounmpo, 24, beat out Paul George and fellow All-Star James Harden for the League’s highest individual honor, earning 78 first-place votes.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was named Coach of the Year.

Per The AP:

“MVP is not about stats and numbers, and obviously James Harden had unbelievable numbers and Paul George also, but obviously it’s about winning,” Antetokounmpo said backstage. “We created great habits throughout the season and were able to stick by them, and that’s why we were able to have a chance in every single game we played and were able to win 60 games.”

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds while earning All-NBA first-team honors this season, his sixth with the Bucks. He led the franchise to the best record in the regular season and the Bucks reached the Eastern Conference finals.

“We started from nothing as a family,” he said, “and we are going to be in every stage that we can be as a family.”

Antetokounmpo said backstage that he had vowed to his family he wasn’t going to cry.

“When you hear your name up there on the stage and then you realize these years of hard work, what you did in the past, then you start getting emotional,” he said.

