The Greek Freak is BACK.

In Milwaukee’s final preseason game on Friday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 32 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals…in just 25 minutes of action. Peep the absurd highlights below:

Good luck stopping this dude, @NBA.

RELATED

Khris Middleton: β€˜You’re Going to See a Whole New Giannis This Year’