Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to ‘Most Unstoppable’ Boast from Joel Embiid

by April 04, 2019
32

If Joel Embiid truly believes he’s the NBA’s most unstoppable force, “that’s good for him,” according to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Greek Freak says those types of boasts should be left up to others.

Antetokounmpo and Embiid had an epic St. Patrick’s Day duel, and will do battle once again Thursday night.

Per The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

In that St. Patrick’s Day game, Antetokounmpo put up a career-high 52 points and 16 rebounds while Embiid racked up 40 points and 15 rebounds. Three days after that, following a win against the Boston Celtics, Embiid called himself “the most unstoppable player in the league.”

Asked how he felt about that, Antetokounmpo, an MVP favorite who is scoring more at the rim than any player since Shaquille O’Neal, offered this response Wednesday:

“If he believes he’s the most unstoppable player in the NBA that’s good for him,” Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously, he’s a really, really good player. … He’s a hard player to guard. I think, like, other people should say that about you; you don’t say that about yourself.”

Related Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I’d Rather Have Ben [Simmons] Guard Me Than Joel [Embiid]’

   
You Might Also Like

Shaquille O’Neal: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Better Than Me at 24’

18 hours ago
1,425

‘Luka. For Sure’: Ben Simmons Makes Rookie of the Year Pick

2 days ago
1,169

Giannis Antetokounmpo Avoids ‘a Lot of Relationships’ With NBA Rivals

6 days ago
2,834

Adidas Ran a James Harden MVP Ad in Milwaukee Newspaper

1 week ago
1,850

Giannis Antetokounmpo​: ‘There’s More to This Than Just the MVP’

1 week ago
842
giannis Antetokounmpo bucks rockets post up

Post Up: Giannis, Bucks Outplay Rockets in MVP Showdown

1 week ago
1,107

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: ‘I’m Confident That Players Want to Play With Me’

36 mins ago
32

Stephen Curry Fixed His Vision This Season By Wearing Contacts

36 mins ago
22

Lou Williams: Rockets ‘Paid a Healthy Price for Chris Paul’

37 mins ago
36

Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to ‘Most Unstoppable’ Boast from Joel Embiid

37 mins ago
32

Jeanie Buss ‘Not Going to Give You the Answer’ on Luke Walton’s Job Security

37 mins ago
30