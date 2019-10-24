Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Harvard Misquoted Him on Bucks Future

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he was misquoted in a Harvard Business School case study on the Bucks franchise.

Antetokounmpo denies that he told the co-authors re-signing in Milwaukee “becomes a lot more difficult” should the team underperform this season.

Latest for the JS: 'I’ve never used those words in my life': Giannis says Harvard misquoted him on decision to stay in Milwaukee https://t.co/gD69aS85bg via @journalsentinel

The Greek Freak adds that he has no desire at all to discuss his potential free agency.

Per The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“As I’ve said, there’s going to be a lot of stories that are going to come out,” Antetokounmpo said. “Everybody knows how sensitive this timing is and they’re going to come out with a bunch of stories and all that.

“My girlfriend, Mariah, asked me yesterday, ‘Did you actually say this?’ I said, ‘If you kind of read the last quote, I’ve never used those words in my life.’ But I’m not going to talk about this, I’m just going to focus on this season and I’ve said in the past, it’s disrespectful, man. We’re facing the Houston Rockets, a championship-level team tonight. …

“We have a goal, which is play ’til the end, and I’m not going to talk about my free agency at all this season, I’m not going to distract my teammates. The attention’s not going to be on me, it’s going to be on this team and what we’ve got to do to win.”

Antetokounmpo was then asked to further explain which words he did not say. He initially did not want to get back into the subject but then offered further clarification.

“As I said, the last — what is it called quote, paragraph — it’s words that I didn’t use,” he said. “Underperforming or whether or deciding, all those words I’ve never used in my life. As I said, I’m not going to talk about it. There are going to be stories that come out — I said that, I said this — but I’m not going to get into it at all.”