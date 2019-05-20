Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He ‘Never Expected This Series to Be Easy’

by May 20, 2019
257

Giannis Antetokounmpo admits he never expected the Eastern Conference Finals “to be easy” despite going into Toronto with a 2-0 lead.

The Bucks fell to the Raptors, 118-112, in double-overtime on Sunday night as Antetokounmpo finished with 12 points on 5-for-16 from the field.

Via ESPN:

Bledsoe, Middleton and Antetokounmpo combined for 32 points. The trio shot just 13 percent from 3-point range and 23 percent from the field, and they had a collective 16 turnovers.

“We could’ve been up 3-0,” Antetokounmpo said of the series tally. “We didn’t play well. … I never expected this series to be easy.”

Antetokounmpo was the last player to leave the locker room Sunday night. He sat in front of his locker, sipping a blue Gatorade and answering questions from lingering reporters. When asked whether he was disappointed in how he played in Game 3, though, he stood up.

“Hell no,” Antetokounmpo told ESPN, pushing himself up from the locker bench. He began to walk away, before turning back around and explaining further.

“I am Giannis,” Antetokounmpo said, putting his hand on his chest. “What I have done in my life so far — sending money to my family, put my brothers in private schools, taking care of family in Nigeria and Greece. Disappointed in a game? I’d be disappointed in myself if I was disappointed.”

Antetokounmpo looks to lead the Bucks to victory on Tuesday night to put the series at 3-1 before heading back to Milwaukee.

