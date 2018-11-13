Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He’s Still Chasing LeBron James and Kevin Durant

by November 13, 2018
Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t want people to put him up there with LeBron James and Kevin Durant just yet. Although the Greek Freak is a fan favorite for this season’s MVP, he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he sees being the runner-up behind James and Durant as motivation.

“You know me, I’m not going to say I’m not and I’m not going to say I am better than LeBron or K.D.,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports. “Because I want to feel like I always have somebody to chase. I want to feel like I can always get better. LeBron is one of the greatest guys to ever play. K.D. is one of the greatest scorers to ever play the game. They’ve been doing it for a long time. That’s what I want to do. I want to be in my 14th, 15th year in the league and still be doing what I’m doing today, and even better.”

Antetokounmpo, 23, also has another goal for his Bucks (10-3) squad.

“Our goal is to be the top team in the East.

“I think anything less, it would be hard on us because I feel like we have the talent, we play hard, we play great basketball and that’s one of our goals.” 

The Greek Freak is averaging 25.4 points, 13 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season.

