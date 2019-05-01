Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘We Got Our Ass Whooped in Game 1’

by May 01, 2019
168

After getting their asses “whooped in Game 1,” Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks took down the Celtics 123-102 in Game 2 Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, and urged Milwaukee to “stay humble” with the second-round series headed to Boston tied 1-1.

Kyrie Irving tipped his cap at the Bucks’ defense after being held to nine points on 4-of-18 shooting.

Per The AP:

“I think that’s more what we’re accustomed to seeing,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I liked our spirit, our activity, our competitiveness all up and down the roster. Giannis and Khris and Bled really set a tone.

“We need to capture that, take it to Boston with us and play that way up there.”

Irving credited the Bucks’ defensive plan.

“They did a great job of switching tonight and forcing me left,” Irving said. “I started the game off well getting downhill and setting an example for my teammates of how we want to play. I just didn’t put my stamp on that.”

