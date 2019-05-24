Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘We’re Not Gonna Fold’

The Bucks are down 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, and with their season now suddenly on the line, Giannis Antetokounmpo says they will not “fold” in Game 6 against Toronto.

Antetokounmpo reminded the press of his team’s NBA-leading record, and promised Milwaukee would return home after winning Game 6 “being pissed.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “We're gonna come back to Milwaukee being pissed." @espn story https://t.co/qjWzw27HTG — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 24, 2019

Kawhi Leonard (35 points) led the Raptors to a pivotal 105-99 road win in Game 5.

Per ESPN:

“We’re not gonna fold,” Antetokounmpo vowed, cutting off the question. “We’re the best team in the league. We’re gonna go in, give it everything we got. We can’t fold. We’re gonna come back to Milwaukee being pissed.” While questions swirled around the internet about why Antetokounmpo wasn’t on the court for some of the game’s late pivotal minutes, Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said he didn’t think twice about Antetokounmpo’s sitting. Lowry told ESPN it was clear he tweaked his ankle. “One thing about Giannis, he’s been playing his ass off,” Lowry said. “I would never blame Giannis for anything. Sometimes shots are just missed, turnovers happen, it’s the game. Why does there have to be blame? Giannis is going to be [one of] the best one, two or three players in the league for the next 10 years.” Antetokounmpo brushed off questions about his ankle, saying it felt “fine” and he “doesn’t remember” what exactly transpired that led to rolling it. “I just want to win,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think we had a chance to win it, but we didn’t. Obviously, I’m pissed. I am not gonna lie to you. We got two more games to go.”

