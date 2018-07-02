Giannis: ‘I Would Never Leave for L.A.’

by July 02, 2018
3,152
giannis lakers

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says he would never leave Milwaukee to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

While guesting on the The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Monday, Giannis said he has unfinished business in Milwaukee.

Would you ever leave Milwaukee if the Lakers came calling?

Giannis: “To be honest with you, no. No way. I like finishing the stuff that I have with Milwaukee.

“My goal is to win in Milwaukee, bring a championship in the city, and make the team a lot better.

“So I would never leave for L.A.”

