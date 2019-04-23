Post Up: Giannis Scores 41 Points, Bucks Win First Playoff Series Since 2001

by April 23, 2019
97

Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Milwaukee wins series 4-0)

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended Milwaukee’s first-round series against Detroit with an exclamation point, scoring 41 points as the Bucks completed their sweep of the 8-seed Pistons. Antetokounmpo added nine rebounds and four blocks.

A hobbled Blake Griffin left his all on the court, managing 22 points as the Pistons’ season ended.

The win marks Milwaukee’s first playoff series win since 2001, when they fielded a squad with Ray Allen and Sam Cassell.

Rockets 91, Jazz 107 (Houston leads 3-1)

A fiery Utah team fought off elimination in Game 4, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Donovan Mitchell led the team with 31 points and seven rebounds, but it was the spark provided by Jae Crowder (23 points) that gave the Jazz an extra punch. James Harden scored 30 points in the loss.

   
You Might Also Like

Phoenix Suns Fire Head Coach Igor Kokoskov After 1 Season

2 hours ago
71
Odyssey Sims of the Los Angeles Sparks

Lynx Acquire Odyssey Sims From Sparks

7 hours ago
153
Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils, Jarrett Culver of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Early Entry Candidates For 2019 NBA Draft

11 hours ago
2,085

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

15 hours ago
1,208
wnba cbs sports network

WNBA & CBS Sports Announce Multi-Year TV Partnership

16 hours ago
431

Post Up: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum Lead Trailblazers Over Thunder to 3-1 Series

1 day ago
1,177

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Giannis Scores 41 Points, Bucks Win First Playoff Series Since 2001

1 hour ago
97

Phoenix Suns Fire Head Coach Igor Kokoskov After 1 Season

2 hours ago
71
Odyssey Sims of the Los Angeles Sparks

Lynx Acquire Odyssey Sims From Sparks

7 hours ago
153

🚨 Allen Iverson Cover Merch Is On Sale Now 🚨

10 hours ago
195
Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils, Jarrett Culver of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Early Entry Candidates For 2019 NBA Draft

11 hours ago
2,085