Glen Davis Arrested For Felony Assault

by May 23, 2018
19
Former NBA forward Glen Davis has been charged with felony assault during an alleged incident outside a West Hollywood nightclub in April, according to TMZ.

Big Baby was arrested on Friday and released on $50,000 bail, according to the report.

Sources told us … 32-year-old Davis was accused of almost hitting a man with his car and, when the man confronted Davis, he allegedly picked him up and slammed him on the concrete.

We’re told the alleged victim was hospitalized for severe injuries including facial fractures, a broken tooth and broken ribs.

It has not been a good spring for Davis.

In March, Big Baby was arrested with 126 grams of marijuana and $92,164 in cash.

