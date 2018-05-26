GM Ryan McDonough: ‘Overwhelming Likelihood’ Suns Keep No. 1 Pick

by May 26, 2018
142

While the Phoenix Suns are keeping their options open, general manager Ryan McDonough admitted Friday that the “overwhelming likelihood” is that the franchise keeps the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

McDonough maintained that they are willing to part with the pick if the right trade is offered, but added that those deals will be hard to find, via USA Today:

“It would have to be a young, proven star player with multiple years on his contract, multiple years of team control. Once you start whittling down the list, that list probably shrinks to a handful of players if not fewer players than that. So I think the overwhelming likelihood is that we keep the pick. However, we’re open, if those teams call us or we call them. But as of now obviously we’re planning on keeping it.”

This is the first time in franchise history that the Suns will select first overall. The leading candidates to be taken are Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton and European guard/forward Luka Doncic.

RELATED
LiAngelo Ball Interviews With Thunder, Suns

  
You Might Also Like
liangelo ball interview suns thunder
NBA

LiAngelo Ball Interviews With Thunder, Suns

3 days ago
3,514
steve nash mike d'antoni
NBA

D’Antoni Says Nash Could Have Been More Dominant

4 days ago
2,370
luka doncic draft kings hawks
NBA

Report: Kings, Hawks ‘Likely’ To Pass on Luka Doncic

5 days ago
4,110
NBA

Suns GM Ryan McDonough: ‘We’re Certainly Open’ To Trading The No. 1 Pick 👀

1 week ago
1,120
NBA

Trae Young: ‘My Focus Is To Be The Best Player In The NBA”

1 week ago
884
elfrid payton hair haircut
NBA

Elfrid Payton Cut His Hair ✂️✂️

1 week ago
13,193
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Warriors To Activate Pat McCaw For Game 6 vs. Rockets

1 hour ago
211

Kevin Love In Concussion Protocol, Ruled Out For Game 7 vs. Celtics

2 hours ago
223

Marcus Smart On Game 7: ‘You Have To Be Ready For A Dogfight’ 💪

2 hours ago
110

Richard Jefferson Explains What He Was Thinking When He Dunked On Klay 😂

3 hours ago
733

GM Ryan McDonough: ‘Overwhelming Likelihood’ Suns Keep No. 1 Pick

4 hours ago
142