Report: Goran Dragic to Miss Two Months With Knee Injury

by December 19, 2018
104

Heat guard Goran Dragic will miss two months with a right knee injury that requires surgery, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

He is reportedly scheduled to return by the All-Star break.

Dragic has missed 12 of 14 games with the injury and will undergo surgery today.

Dragic, 32, is averaging 15.3 points and 4.9 assists in 14 games this season.

 
