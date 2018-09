On Friday night, All-Star Gordon Hayward returned to the court for the first time since fracturing his ankle in last year’s season opener.

The Celtics forward posted 10 points and 3 rebounds in a 104-97 preseason loss to the Hornets. Peep the highlights below:

Welcome back, Gordon!

Video via House of Highlights.

