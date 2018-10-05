Gordon Hayward: ‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable on the Floor Yet’

by October 05, 2018
2,613

Gordon Hayward has yet to feel comfortable on the court since making his return from a horrific leg injury that caused him to miss all of last season.

Hayward has been rusty so far in the preseason, shooting just 5-of-20 from the floor and getting whistled for eight fouls in 59 minutes for the Boston Celtics.

The 28-year-old, however, says he feels “pretty good” physically.

Per ESPN:

“Physically, I feel pretty good,” Hayward says. “But I don’t feel comfortable on the floor yet. It’s one thing to be physically able to do everything. It’s another to be a basketball player — the timing and the rhythms. When you’ve been playing a long time, you just know. But not after you take a huge break, and come back to a new system. The second surgery was such a setback. I was really looking forward to playing 5-on-5 the whole summer. What I’m going through now is what I wanted to do in the summer, but it didn’t work out that way.”

Hayward is feeling it all out. He has no doubt he and the team will get there. He just imagines an alternative timeline in which the feeling-out process was further along.

“I wish this could have all happened in the summer,” he says. “But I’m working through it now.”

Related
Gordon Hayward Drops 10 Points, 3 Rebounds in Return

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Plan on Re-signing’ with the Celtics ☘

18 hours ago
712
NBA

Scary Terry Put in Work During the 2018 Summer ☠️ | SLAM Highlights

2 days ago
330
NBA

Brad Stevens: Celtics ‘Not as Good as Advertised’

2 days ago
2,837
NBA

‘I Was Huge into Conspiracies’: Kyrie Irving Sorry for Flat Earth Theory

3 days ago
3,749
NBA

Gordon Hayward Drops 10 Points, 3 Rebounds in Return 🎥

6 days ago
987
NBA

Draymond Green: Kyrie Irving Should Believe Celtics Can Beat Warriors

1 week ago
4,524
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘Slight Edge’: Stan Van Gundy Says LeBron James is Better Than Michael Jordan

23 mins ago
988

Ben Simmons: Shooting Threes Not ‘Main Goal at All’

1 hour ago
141

LeBron James: Lakers Will Be a Running Team

2 hours ago
252

Gordon Hayward: ‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable on the Floor Yet’

2 hours ago
2,613

Spalding x Don C Collaborate on Limited-Edition Retro Basketball 🏀

4 hours ago
113