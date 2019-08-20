Gordon Hayward is ‘Back to No Restrictions’

by August 20, 2019
943

Gordon Hayward has enjoyed a “great summer,” largely due to the fact that he’s been able to train with “no restrictions.”

Hayward, 29, was a shell of his former self last season as he recovered from left ankle surgery.

The former All-Star says his offseason work has given him a much-needed confidence boost.

Per WEEI and Masslive:

“It was just important for me to stay here and work with the staff,” he said at a Home Court Makeover Program event in Burlington. “They know exactly where I was at, at the end of the season and I wanted to build off of that.

“Back to no restrictions. So that’s felt really nice. Being able to train exactly how I’m used to training, not only having to worry about only doing stuff for 10 minutes or only doing a certain amount of reps. Not having to worry about surgery or anything, too. So it’s been really good from that standpoint.”

Hayward chose to stay in Boston rather than train somewhere else like his offseason home in San Diego.

“(I) got a chance to enjoy the beautiful facility we have and really utilize all of it and work with the staff and it’s been a great summer,” Hayward said. “It was just important for me to stay here and work with the staff. They kind of knew exactly where I was at after the season and I wanted to build off of that and also work with the coaches and get ready for the upcoming year.”

