Gordon Hayward: ‘Now, I Basically Have a Normal Ankle’

Gordon Hayward provided a lengthy written update on his long recovery from left ankle surgery, stating that the joint is now back to “normal.”

Hayward, 28, hopes to play full-court, five-on-five hoops by the end of July.

Counting down the days ‘til I’m back on the @Celtics parquet. An update on my recovery. https://t.co/0HPMvYtWZl — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) June 26, 2018

The star forward says he’s determined to suit up for the Boston Celtics on Opening Night.

Per Gordon’s website: