Gordon Hayward Open to Coming Off Bench

by November 14, 2018
It’s obvious Gordon Hayward isn’t where he feels he needs to be on the court. The C’s forward, accepting that, said he was open to coming off the bench and it’s “whatever” to him whether he starts or not.

Per the Boston Globe:

“For me, I’m happy to be on the court, No. 1 more than anything and, No. 2, whatever I can do to help us win,’’ Hayward said at the Auerbach Center in Brighton. “I said it before the season, it’s whatever to me.

“We have to figure something out because for whatever reason we’re not playing our best basketball right now.”

Hayward, 28, is averaging 9.9 points and shooting 39.6 percent from the field in 25.6 minutes per game. He acknowledges that he’s been in a slump as he tries to get back into full form after missing last season with a gruesome foot injury on Opening Night.

“Sometimes it gets frustrating, but for me, I’ve played in the league long enough to know you just have to put in the work in practice and shoot with confidence, shoot your way out of it.”

The Celtics are currently 7-6 and host the Bulls tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST.

