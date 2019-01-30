Gregg Popovich: Spurs ‘Robbed’ the Suns in Last-Second Win

Rudy Gay hit a pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Spurs a dramatic 126-124 win Tuesday night, but Gregg Popovich was not particularly impressed.

Popovich, in fact, was furious with San Antonio’s effort against the visiting Phoenix Suns.

"Phoenix got robbed." The buzzer-beating jumper Rudy Gay made to lift the Spurs on Tuesday temporarily had Gregg Popovich sounding like a Suns fan. https://t.co/UYCCiObCWz — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) January 30, 2019

Pop said his team “had no respect for them or the game” during a 27-second postgame interview.

Per The Express-News:

“I’m not happy about how it happened, but we got a win,” Gay said. “That’s part of being a good team, finding a way to get a win.” Afterward, Popovich poured cold water over the celebration, believing the game never should have come down to Gay’s heroics. He took no questions from reporters after the game, offering only a short statement that concluded with an indictment of his team’s approach. “We had no respect for them or the game,” Popovich said. “It was a pathetic performance. Phoenix got robbed.”

Related

Gregg Popovich Unsure if He’ll Coach Next Season