Gregg Popovich: Spurs ‘Robbed’ the Suns in Last-Second Win

by January 30, 2019
89

Rudy Gay hit a pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Spurs a dramatic 126-124 win Tuesday night, but Gregg Popovich was not particularly impressed.

Popovich, in fact, was furious with San Antonio’s effort against the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Pop said his team “had no respect for them or the game” during a 27-second postgame interview.

Per The Express-News:

“I’m not happy about how it happened, but we got a win,” Gay said. “That’s part of being a good team, finding a way to get a win.”

Afterward, Popovich poured cold water over the celebration, believing the game never should have come down to Gay’s heroics. He took no questions from reporters after the game, offering only a short statement that concluded with an indictment of his team’s approach.

“We had no respect for them or the game,” Popovich said. “It was a pathetic performance. Phoenix got robbed.”

