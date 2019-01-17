Gregg Popovich Unsure if He’ll Coach Next Season

by January 17, 2019
27

Gregg Popovich has yet to determine whether he’ll coach the San Antonio Spurs for the 2019-20 season.

Popovich, 69, would become the fourth 70-year-old head coach in NBA history with his birthday near, but returning to the Spurs next season is still up in the air.

Per Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Popovich, who turns 70 on Jan. 28, is in the last season of a five-year contract extension he signed after the Spurs won their most recent championship in 2014.

“I don’t know the answer,” Popovich said when asked about his plans for next season in an interview Wednesday night after the Spurs’ 105-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Popovich has a coaching record of 1223-561. The Spurs are currently 26-20.

Should Pop return next season?

RELATED
Gregg Popovich: ‘Big Guys Are Like Bored to Death’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘It Was a Great Memory’: Tony Parker Makes Triumphant Return to San Antonio

2 days ago
2,157
tony parker spurs
NBA

Tony Parker: Spurs ‘Didn’t Take Me Seriously That I Was Going To Leave’

3 days ago
6,880
NBA

‘He Carried Us’: LaMarcus Adridge Drops 56 Points on the Thunder

6 days ago
1,801
NBA

Gregg Popovich ‘Felt Badly’ Spurs Fans Booed Kawhi Leonard

2 weeks ago
3,573
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Hangs 1st Career Triple-Double on the Raptors

2 weeks ago
1,531
NBA

Kawhi Leonard: Booing Spurs Fans ‘Can Only Make me a Better Player’

2 weeks ago
4,994

TRENDING


Most Recent

Gregg Popovich Unsure if He’ll Coach Next Season

13 mins ago
27

Kevin Love Was at Dinner With LeBron James When Kyrie Irving Called to Apologize

1 hour ago
2,592

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 hours ago
347

Noah Farrakhan INSANE POSTER DUNK! 😱 IMG Ain’t Fair! 😤

4 hours ago
72

LeBron James Cleared to Return to Practice

8 hours ago
1,442