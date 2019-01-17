Gregg Popovich Unsure if He’ll Coach Next Season

Gregg Popovich has yet to determine whether he’ll coach the San Antonio Spurs for the 2019-20 season.

Popovich, 69, would become the fourth 70-year-old head coach in NBA history with his birthday near, but returning to the Spurs next season is still up in the air.

Per Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Popovich, who turns 70 on Jan. 28, is in the last season of a five-year contract extension he signed after the Spurs won their most recent championship in 2014. “I don’t know the answer,” Popovich said when asked about his plans for next season in an interview Wednesday night after the Spurs’ 105-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Popovich has a coaching record of 1223-561. The Spurs are currently 26-20.

Should Pop return next season?

