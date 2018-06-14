Report: Grizzlies Tested Market on Chandler Parsons, No. 4 Pick

The Memphis Grizzlies have gauged the market on a package of the No. 4 overall pick and Chandler Parsons‘ contract, according to The Athletic’s Michael Scotto.
Signed in the summer of 2016, Parsons has two years and $49.2 million left on his deal.
With the draft a week away, executives are exploring the trade market with more urgency while filtering real intel versus smokescreens.
Parsons has played in just 70 games over the past two seasons in Memphis.
