Report: Grizzlies Tested Market on Chandler Parsons, No. 4 Pick

The Memphis Grizzlies have gauged the market on a package of the No. 4 overall pick and Chandler Parsons‘ contract, according to The Athletic’s Michael Scotto.

Signed in the summer of 2016, Parsons has two years and $49.2 million left on his deal.

With the draft a week away, executives are exploring the trade market with more urgency while filtering real intel versus smokescreens. The Memphis Grizzlies have gauged the trade market on a package of Chandler Parsons and the No. 4 overall pick, league sources told The Athletic.

Parsons has played in just 70 games over the past two seasons in Memphis.

