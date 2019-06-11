Grizzlies To Hire Taylor Jenkins As Next Head Coach

by June 11, 2019
1,091
Taylor Jenkins of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies are hiring Taylor Jenkins as their new head coach, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While Jenkins joined Milwaukee’s staff just last summer he spent the five years prior to that with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta. In fact, Jenkins becomes the third Budenholzer protege to land a full-time gig, joining Kenny Atkinson and Quin Snyder before him.

While Milwaukee’s impressive 2018-19 campaign has Budenholzer among the short-list of Coach of the Year candidates, the entire staff should get credit for the gains the franchise made this season.

The Bucks increased their pace from 20th to fifth in the league this year and did so while improving their defensive rating.

The rebuilding Grizzlies will welcome Jenkins with his first-hand experience in that system and trust him with the keys to a rebuilding franchise. In addition to last year’s intriguing No. 3 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizz are in position to nab Ja Morant at No. 2 in this month’s NBA Draft.

    
You Might Also Like

Start the Conversation: Issues Facing Transgender Athletes in the NCAA

32 mins ago
82

Report: Warriors Fear Kevin Durant Has Torn Achilles

5 hours ago
4,727

Post Up: Splash Bros Keep Warriors’ Season Alive, Down Raptors

11 hours ago
932

Stephen Curry: ‘This Isn’t Over’

17 hours ago
3,506

Anthony Davis Reduces List of Preferred Destinations to Lakers, Knicks

19 hours ago
2,031
sharife cooper aot aau highlights

Sharife Cooper STILL UNDERRATED?! 🤔 Full Spring Highlights

21 hours ago
70

TRENDING


Most Recent

Start the Conversation: Issues Facing Transgender Athletes in the NCAA

32 mins ago
82
Taylor Jenkins of the Milwaukee Bucks

Grizzlies To Hire Taylor Jenkins As Next Head Coach

59 mins ago
1,091

‘An Incredible Win and a Horrible Loss’: Warriors Survive Game 5

3 hours ago
327

Report: Warriors Fear Kevin Durant Has Torn Achilles

5 hours ago
4,727

Post Up: Splash Bros Keep Warriors’ Season Alive, Down Raptors

11 hours ago
932