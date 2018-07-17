Report: Grizzlies Trade Ben McLemore Back To Kings

Ben McLemore is headed back to Sacramento.

The Grizzlies have agreed to trade McLemore, 25, center Deyonta Davis, a 2021 second-round pick and cash to the Kings, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, Memphis will receive veteran forward Garrett Temple.

McLemore, who played his first four seasons in Sacramento, signed with the Grizzlies last summer after the Kings declined to make him a qualifying offer.

