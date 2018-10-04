‘Most Guys Would Have Been Retired’: Derrick Rose is Still Hooping

by October 04, 2018
11

Derrick Rose figures that with everything he has gone through during his 11-year NBA career, most guys in his shoes would have chosen to retire from the game.

Instead, the 30-year-old former MVP continues to hoop at a high level and and says he has found happiness on and off the court.

D-Rose now finds himself unexpectedly starting for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and plans to make the most of his opportunity.

Per The Undefeated:

“I am going to run with any opportunity,” Rose said. “That is my goal. Get back in, and anything that comes my way I am going to grab it. I have no time to be feeling spiteful. I don’t want to say, ‘Look at me’ or ‘Look at what they did.’ I don’t have no time for that. What I am doing right now is history in my own world.

“If I wasn’t playing like I am right now, I could have went back home to my family chilling, because I am good financially. I was able to stay strong and focus. There are little kids looking at me, and my son is looking at me. I have to be an example for my son for times when he gets older and he’s bitching and complaining about what is going on. I don’t want to hear it. Go look at my résumé and handle what you have to handle. That is what I want from my kids.”

Rose, who has a 6-year-old son and 6-month-old daughter, turns 30 on Thursday.

“I am in year 11 now. I tore my ACL in my third year. Most guys would have been retired. Financially, I have saved my money. It’s all about the love. I still feel like I can hoop.”

