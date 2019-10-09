Harry Giles To Remain Sidelined With Knee Soreness

by October 09, 2019
146
Harry Giles of the Sacramento Kings

MOST RECENT

When the Sacramento Kings flew to India for a pair of preseason games, they left 21-year-old big man Harry Giles home to recover from a sore left knee. Yesterday, head coach Luke Walton told the media that the 40 hours of flight time would not have been ideal for a player in his situation.

In addition to missing the opening preseason games, both against the Indiana Pacers, Giles has been sidelined in practice since they’re returned stateside and he’s not expected to join the club in Thursday’s tilt against the Phoenix Suns at home.

A precautionary MRI performed on Sep. 30, after Giles participated in the team’s first two days of training camp, revealed no new findings, Anderson reports, but Giles has been sidelined since.

Knee issues are nothing new for Giles, once regarded as one of the most tantalizing big men prospects in basketball. In fact, Giles had undergone three knee surgeries prior to making his NBA debut, which he did in 2018-19.

While Giles was limited to 58 games in his rookie campaign after a red-shirted 2017-18, he showed modest flashes of the player he could grow to become if healthy.

In just 16.7 minutes per game of action from January on, Giles averaged 8.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. In the nine contests where he saw at least 20 minutes of action, he put up 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just 21.7 minutes of action.

Given Giles’ potential and the potential of a frontcourt that features him alongside Marvin Bagley, the Kings are wise to be cautious with their 21-year-old asset.

There’s no indication that the knee ailment plaguing him now – formally listed as left knee soreness – is a serious concern but it’s something we’ll monitor as the latest in a series of setbacks for an intriguing player.

  
You Might Also Like
Cam Reddish of the Atlanta Hawks

Cam Reddish Pain-Free In Preseason Debut

1 day ago
2,535
Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. Fully Cleared Ahead Of Debut

1 day ago
4,144

Location, Familiarity Among Reasons Trevor Ariza Signed With Kings

6 days ago
1,038

Bigger Than Basketball: The Significance of the NBA India Games 🇮🇳

6 days ago
1,267
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Fully Cleared Following Knee Surgery

2 weeks ago
1,641
Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma Sidelined Through Mid-October With Foot Injury

2 weeks ago
1,110

TRENDING


Most Recent

BEST Middle Schoolers in the Country? MSHTV Camp Top Plays 🔥

20 mins ago
8

The ‘White Grey’ & ‘Black Grey’ Nike Sacai Blazer is Now Live on StockX...

56 mins ago
45
Harry Giles of the Sacramento Kings

Harry Giles To Remain Sidelined With Knee Soreness

2 hours ago
146
NBA in China

Uncertainty Over Thursday’s Preseason Game In China

4 hours ago
310

Andre Drummond: ‘No Player Should Feel Like They’re Not a Max Player’

8 hours ago
537

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Bucks Out to Prove 60-Win Season No Fluke

8 hours ago
1,251