Hawks Ink Marcus Derrickson To Exhibit 10 Deal

by August 23, 2019
229
Marcus Derrickson of the Sacramento Kings

MOST RECENT

The Atlanta Hawks have added forward Marcus Derrickson to an exhibit 10 deal, the team announced on Friday. Derrickson will join Ray Spalding in his attempt to procure one of the team’s final roster spots ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Although we haven’t covered them yet in our 2019 NBA Training Camp Roster Count series, the Hawks have 13 players on guaranteed rosters and will be able to bring 15 into the regular season with them when rosters shrink at the end of training camp.

Derrickson, 23, spent last season with the Golden State Warriors and played summer league basketball with the Sacramento Kings. Derrickson averaged 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Dubs’ G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

    
You Might Also Like

Dwight Howard To Sign With Lakers After Grizzlies Buyout

2 hours ago
1,089
trae young john collins usa basketball

Trae Young & John Collins Team Up at USA Basketball! 👀

3 hours ago
447
Justin Anderson of the Atlanta Hawks

Wizards Working Toward Deal With Justin Anderson

5 days ago
5,555
Malachi Richardson of the Golden State Warriors

Malachi Richardson Signs Deal In Israeli League

6 days ago
976
Rayjon Tucker of the Milwaukee Bucks

Rayjon Tucker Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Bucks

6 days ago
609
Jaylen Adams of the Atlanta Hawks

Bucks Sign Jaylen Adams To Exhibit 10 Contract

6 days ago
326

TRENDING


Most Recent

Dwight Howard To Sign With Lakers After Grizzlies Buyout

2 hours ago
1,089
trae young john collins usa basketball

Trae Young & John Collins Team Up at USA Basketball! 👀

3 hours ago
447
Marcus Derrickson of the Sacramento Kings

Hawks Ink Marcus Derrickson To Exhibit 10 Deal

4 hours ago
229
Potential Los Angeles Clippers Court

Potential 2019-20 NBA Court Designs Leaked

5 hours ago
1,304
Kelly Oubre of the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

8 hours ago
504
dennis smith jr remy runs knicks

Dennis Smith Jr Goes OFF at Remy Runs! 😈

8 hours ago
181