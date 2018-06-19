Report: Hawks Make Dennis Schroder Available for Trade

by June 19, 2018
766
dennis schroder trade

The Atlanta Hawks have made Dennis Schroder available for trade, reports Sports Illustrated‘s Jeremy Woo.

Unhappy with the team’s direction, Schroder, 24, reportedly had a meeting with the front office to discuss his future in Atlanta.

Schroder has three years and $46.5 million left on his deal.

Armed with four desirable picks, the Hawks have also explored trade options for No. 3, including the potential of moving down. Atlanta is said to be conflicted about Luka Doncic, and while they do have interest in Trae Young, they likely won’t select him unless they’re able to move down.

The situation is complicated by Dennis Schröder, who the team has made available for trades, according to league sources.

Dennis Schroder to Meet With Hawks To Discuss Future

 
