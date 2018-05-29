Report: Hawks, Suns Interested in Beasley

by May 29, 2018
810
michael beasley hawks suns

The Suns and Hawks are interested in unrestricted free agent to-be Michael Beasley, according to the NY Post‘s Marc Berman.

According to Berman, at least five teams are expected to pursue the 29-year-old forward in free agency.

According to an NBA source, the Hawks and Suns have interest in Beasley and both clubs have cap space. Beasley has a home in Atlanta and is said to be intrigued. […]

At least five teams are expected to vie for Beasley, who made his enigmatic reputation disappear as a Garden favorite when he played for the veteran’s minimum ($2.3 million) last season.

RELATED:
Michael Beasley Is Changing His Reputation

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

GM Ryan McDonough: ‘Overwhelming Likelihood’ Suns Keep No. 1 Pick

3 days ago
512
NBA

Kristaps Porzingis ‘Excited’ to Play for David Fizdale

4 days ago
611
liangelo ball interview suns thunder
NBA

LiAngelo Ball Interviews With Thunder, Suns

6 days ago
3,671
NBA

On The Rise: Taurean Prince is Putting on for The 🅰️

6 days ago
1,588
steve nash mike d'antoni
NBA

D’Antoni Says Nash Could Have Been More Dominant

7 days ago
2,458
luka doncic draft kings hawks
NBA

Report: Kings, Hawks ‘Likely’ To Pass on Luka Doncic

1 week ago
4,172
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kobe Bryant Announces His Book Will Release In October 🐍

29 mins ago
96
cavs warriors finals ticket price

Cavs-Warriors Finals: Lowest Get-In Ticket Price in 4 Years

43 mins ago
123

The Cavs Coaching Staff Listens To ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ Before Every Game 🔥

1 hour ago
299

Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta: ‘Gotta Sign Chris, Want To Keep Clint’

2 hours ago
700

Warriors’ Win Over Rockets is NBA’s Second-Highest Cable TV Rating Ever 📺

3 hours ago
590