Hawks Will Add Brandon Goodwin On Two-Way Deal

Summer league standout Brandon Goodwin will join the Hawks on a two-way deal, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta has already occupied its other two-way slot, giving Alex Poythress that type of deal. Both players will be subjected at most 45 days in the NBA next season under their current deals.

Goodwin played for the Nuggets’ Summer League squad after playing for the club on a two-way deal last season. He appeared in 16 NBA games during the 2018-19 season for Denver, seeing a total of 57 minutes.

The point guard should spend most of his time in the G League for the Hawks’ new affiliate, the College Park SkyHawks. The 2019-20 season will be the Skyhawks inaugural season.