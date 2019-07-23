Hawks Will Add Brandon Goodwin On Two-Way Deal

by July 23, 2019
241

MOST RECENT

Summer league standout Brandon Goodwin will join the Hawks on a two-way deal, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta has already occupied its other two-way slot, giving Alex Poythress that type of deal. Both players will be subjected at most 45 days in the NBA next season under their current deals.

Goodwin played for the Nuggets’ Summer League squad after playing for the club on a two-way deal last season. He appeared in 16 NBA games during the 2018-19 season for Denver, seeing a total of 57 minutes.

The point guard should spend most of his time in the G League for the Hawks’ new affiliate, the College Park SkyHawks. The 2019-20 season will be the Skyhawks inaugural season.

   
You Might Also Like

NBA Opens Investigation On Tampering

11 hours ago
837

Spurs Elevate RC Buford to CEO, Name Brian Wright GM

12 hours ago
332

SLAM Legend of the Week: Gary Payton 🔒

14 hours ago
730
ben mclemore trade kings

Rockets Sign Ben McLemore

15 hours ago
1,233

John Wall Unlikely To Play During 2019-20 Season

1 day ago
3,804

Tim Duncan To Join Spurs’ Coaching Staff

1 day ago
993

TRENDING


Most Recent

Hawks Will Add Brandon Goodwin On Two-Way Deal

8 hours ago
241

NBA Opens Investigation On Tampering

11 hours ago
837

READY FOR THIS: Sophie Cunningham Has the Mamba Mentality ☄️

11 hours ago
949

Spurs Elevate RC Buford to CEO, Name Brian Wright GM

12 hours ago
332
Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson Announces He’s Signed with Jordan Brand

13 hours ago
779

SLAM Legend of the Week: Gary Payton 🔒

14 hours ago
730