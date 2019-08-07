‘Hell, No’: Kevin Durant Not Blaming Warriors for Achilles Injury

Kevin Durant says the Warriors are not to blame for the devastating Achilles rupture he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Durant, 30, reports that he had targeted that pivotal game all along for his return to the court.

Spending day in LA with KD: First interview in two months, Kevin Durant on choosing Brooklyn, how things ended in Golden State, who’s to blame for his injury, rehab update and untold stories. https://t.co/Szu0lXbCQJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 7, 2019

KD adds that his now-former teammates wished him well after he decided to join the Brooklyn Nets as an unrestricted free agent.

Per Yahoo Sports:

“Hell, no. How can you blame [the Warriors]? Hell, no,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I heard the Warriors pressured me into getting back. Nobody never said a word to me during rehab as I was coming back. It was only me and [director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini] working out every day. Right when the series started, I targeted Game 5. Hell, nah. It just happened. It’s basketball. S— happens. Nobody was responsible for it. It was just the game. We just need to move on from that s— because I’m going to be back playing.” The 2018-19 season was a tumultuous one for the Warriors. It was widely assumed Durant was leaving the Bay Area at the end of the year and that speculation escalated after the incident with Draymond Green mid-November. It’s a conversation Durant is tired of and he rolls his eyes when the subject comes up. “Hell, yeah, I’m tired of talking about that s—. Look, we’re grown men,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “We understand what this is. We’re playing basketball for a living. It’s a business. Everybody congratulated me when I went to the Nets. Everybody wished me well, and they know that I’m still a phone call away. So, I just happen to play in a different jersey now. Nothing else is going to change.”

