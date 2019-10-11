‘He’s in Mid-Season Form’: Stephen Curry Drops 40 Points on T-Wolves

Stephen Curry erupted for 40 points in 25 minutes of preseason action Thursday night, leading Golden State to a 143-123 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry looks to already be “in mid-season form.”

Kerr added that Steph will have “a large offensive burden all year.”

Per NBC Sports Bay Area:

“He’s going to have a large offensive burden all year,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday night. “Just the nature of what we’ve lost from a scoring standpoint and a playmaking standpoint.” By halftime, Curry was up to 24 points, including three 3-pointers. “Steph looks like he’s in mid-season form now,” Kerr said. Entering his 11th NBA season — with a roster full of changes — Curry had an idea of what was needed. “Coming into camp, I have the same mentality every time I step on the floor,” he said. “Doesn’t mean I’m shooting every possession, but I’m trying to make plays and do what I’m comfortable doing and that’s just playing my style of basketball and being aggressive and confident. “It’s just the natural way of our offense and how I’m going to have the ball more. I just got to make the right plays. Be confident, aggressive and assertive every possession and that gets the dominoes falling.”

