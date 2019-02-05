‘He’s Probably Right’: James Harden Responds to Kobe Bryant’s Criticism

by February 05, 2019
585

James Harden agrees with Kobe Bryant‘s assessment that Houston has no shot at winning an NBA championship with their superstar shooting guard dominating their offense to the historic degree he has this season.

“He’s probably right,” Harden told reporters Monday night after filling the statsheet with 44 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 118-110 road win against the Phoenix Suns.

The League’s reigning MVP adds that he’s had to carry the Rockets largely due to injuries.

Per The Houston Chronicle:

Harden had no issue with Bryant saying that being so ball dominant will not win a championship. He also said the style is temporary.

“I have to be ball dominant because we have injuries,” Harden said after scoring 44 points on Monday while extending his streak of games scoring at least 30 to 27 games. “But when we get Chris (Paul) in a rhythm and Eric (Gordon) back and our full roster, we have multiple guys that can make plays, dominate the ball.

“For right now, he’s probably right. This way won’t get us where we want to go. We haven’t had a full roster yet. I’m excited for that.”

