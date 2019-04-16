Hornets Big Man Bismack Biyombo Picks Up 2019-20 Option

by April 16, 2019
261
Bismack Biyombo of the Charlotte Hornets

Hornets big man Bismack Biyombo has decided to pick up his 2019-20 player option worth $17 million, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets.

The 26-year-old inked the substantial four-year pact with the Orlando Magic back in the summer of 2016 after a solid postseason showing with the Toronto Raptors.

Now a member of the Charlotte Hornets, Biyombo is hard at work trying to carve out a role for himself in the team’s rotation. Biyombo averaged 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 2018-19, in the second smallest workload of his NBA career.

Biyombo was one of several rotation pieces to strike it rich in the summer of 2016 as front offices around the league struggled to adapt to the new reality brought upon by the significant jump in cap space following the NBA’s latest TV deal. It’s unlikely that he would find equal value if he were to test the open market this summer.

   
